Beyonce’S Foundation Donates $2.5 Million To LA Fire Relief

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Grammy-winner Beyoncé is helping those affected by the Los Angeles fires through her BeyGOOD charity foundation.

The charity foundation is donating $2.5 million to help families rebuild after they've suffered losses, reports variety.

BeyGOOD, which was established in 2013, will provide the funds to families in Altadena and Pasadena, two areas that were devastated by wildfires that broke out on Tuesday. In addition to helping those who lost their homes and possessions, BeyGOOD will also assist churches and community centers in other impacted areas to address the immediate needs of people affected by the fires.

The fires, which were stoked by strong Santa Ana winds, have burned thousands of structures including homes, businesses and vehicles. At least 11 people are dead, and the toll is expected to rise as search efforts remain underway.

BeyGOOD is the latest in a line of organisations that have committed to donations to assist those in need in the wake of the wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles.

On Friday, the Walt Disney Company pledged $15 million to relief and rebuilding efforts for communities, while Paramount and Fox Corp. donated $1 million with contributions to the American Red Cross and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Warner Music and Blavatnik Foundation announced an initial $1 million commitment to the Los Angeles area fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

In addition to direct financial donations, Live Nation is planning to hold a FireAid benefit concert at Inglewood, CA's Intuit Dome on January 30.

The Grammy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on February 2, will likely include major elements focusing on raising money for relief for both the city and its music-centric residents.

On January 12, rapper Snoop Dogg stepped forward to support those affected. Snoop Dogg's Clothing store has announced that it would offer free clothing to help rebuild lives of those affected, reports aceshowbiz.