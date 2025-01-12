After Kamal, Naga Chaitanya, Now Kavin Congratulates Ajith On Third Place Win In 24H Dubai Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 13 (IANS) The list of professionals congratulating Ajith Kumar on his team's magnificent third place finish at the 24H Dubai 2025 car racing event continues to grow with Kavin being the latest to appreciate Ajith for his outstanding achievement.

Ajith's team Ajith Kumar Racing, which is owned by the actor, secured the third place in the 991 category race while the actor won the award for Spirit of the race.

Actor Kavin wrote, "In response is your destiny!

Much respect.. Much love Ajith sir #AjithKumar "

On Sunday, Ajith's team made the country proud by emerging third in the intensely contested car race event. Soon after the win, Ajith Kumar Racing tweeted, "Double whammy for Ajith Kumar - third place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure."

The win delighted not just the Tamil and Telugu film industries but also the entire nation.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan was among the first to congratulate Ajith. He wrote,"Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir." and posted a picture of the actor holding aloft the National flag on the podium.

Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory message on X, wrote, "Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports."

It was not just celebrities from the Tamil film industry who congratulated Ajith. Film industry professionals from the Telugu film industry too joined in with Naga Chaitanya being the first Telugu actor to congratulate Ajith.

Taking to his X timeline, "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud. #AjithKumarRacing #24HDubai2025"

Ajith Kumar has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.

It may be recalled that Ajith participated in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session on Tuesday.

The actor, who practised driver change drills on Wednesday, then focussed on fine-tuning strategies and improving overall efficiency during practice at the pitstop.

For the uninitiated, Ajith was not only racing but is also the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His team participated in the intensely contested 991 class. Ajith's other teammates were Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

The 24H Dubai 2025 win will mean a lot to Ajith Kumar as it will mark his firm's competitive debut in the world of racing. It will also mark the start of intense endurance campaign for the team and his firm, which has roped in Bas Koeten Racing as its technical and logistical partner.

