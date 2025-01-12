CMU And Healthcare System Secures Unprecedented 17 Awards At The 2024 Taiwan National Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A shining example of CMU and Healthcare System's innovative prowess is the groundbreaking CAR001 cell therapy developed by its spin-off, Ever Supreme Bio Technology. This revolutionary employs allogeneic CAR and BiTE-GDT technologies to target solid tumors with unprecedented precision. Utilizing artificial intelligence, the research team identified HLA-G as a critical target for solid tumors, enabling the development of the CAR001 (CAR-T) technique. In preclinical animal trials, this breakthrough therapy achieved an astounding 90% tumor eradication rate, with results published in world-leading medical journals. The therapy has also received Phase I and IIa clinical trial approvals in both Taiwan and the United States, marking a pivotal step toward clinical application.

Adding to the excitement, CMU and Healthcare System's innovations were showcased during the highly anticipated

"Demo Day" segment of the awards. This platform features the most exceptional teams presenting their work to top Taiwanese investors for live evaluation and feedback. Ever Supreme Bio Technology stood out as one of the ten chosen teams, further underscoring the global potential and competitive edge of its technology.

CMU and Healthcare System's achievements extend beyond cutting-edge therapies. Its pioneering use of artificial intelligence spans critical areas, including drug discovery, myocardial infarction treatment, infection and sepsis management, remote dialysis, image analysis, and medical education. Moreover, CMU and Healthcare System has redefined possibilities in exosome-based technology, offering transformative solutions for cancer and neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's. The precision of its targeted exosome delivery system significantly enhances treatment outcomes, heralding new hope for patients with conditions once considered intractable.

As a hub of innovation, CMU and Healthcare System exemplifies the synergy between research excellence and global collaboration. By forging partnerships with world-class academic and medical institutions, CMU and Healthcare System is accelerating the clinical adoption of groundbreaking technologies. Its unwavering commitment to advancing biomedical and smart healthcare innovation is transforming patient care and driving profound, lasting impact on the global stage.

The future of healthcare has never looked brighter-and CMU and Healthcare System is at the forefront, leading the charge.

Media contact:

Carolyn Chen,

[email protected]



SOURCE China Medical University Hospital