A Man Won Lottery's Lucky For Life Jackpot Of $25,000 A Year For Life
Date
1/12/2025 9:02:03 PM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press)
A Wisconsin man said sticking with his lucky lottery numbers for four years has paid off.
He won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.
Curtis Olson, 62, of Grand View, told Michigan Lottery officials the ticket he bought for the Oct. 31 Lucky for Life drawing from The Corner Store/Bar in Ironwood, bore the numbers 05-07-11-21-29.
Olson chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for life.
He said the jackpot will allow him to pay off some bills and live comfortably.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN12012025000228011069ID1109081864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.