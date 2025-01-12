عربي


Bengaluru Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 13, 2025: Warm Start At 18.3 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

1/12/2025 9:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Bengaluru recorded 25.54 °C on January 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.3 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 56% with a wind speed of 56 km/h. The sky appears to be Rain, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:10 PM


Bengaluru AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 40.0, which indicates Good. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.


Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Bengaluru is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.68 °C and a maximum of 25.92 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 58%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.


Today's weather brings a rain sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is 40.0, as reported by the IMD, indicating good air quality. Feel free to engage in your regular outdoor activities without concern. Staying informed about the AQI helps in planning for a healthier day.
Weather prediction in Bengaluru for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.


Bengaluru Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 14, 2025 25.54 Light rain
January 15, 2025 25.10 Light rain
January 16, 2025 24.38 Broken clouds
January 17, 2025 23.66 Overcast clouds
January 18, 2025 25.00 Scattered clouds
January 19, 2025 21.29 Light rain
January 20, 2025 20.52 Light rain

Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Live Mint

