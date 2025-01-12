PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel In J&K Today. What Makes The Project Strategically Significant?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir today, January 13. Located on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road in the Union Territory, this strategically significant project will play a crucial role in ensuring year-round road connectivity to the Ladakh.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the tunnel around 11.45 am for the inauguration.



The 12-km Sonamarg Tunnel project cost an estimated ₹2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km length, an egress tunnel and approach roads, a government statement said.

Z-Morh gets its name due to its shape, Z, and morh, which means turn in Hindi. The road was considered avalanche-prone previously.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh. It will bypass landslide and avalanche routes and ensure safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

It will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel , set for completion by 2028, the project is expected to reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hour, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh. It will provide better connectivity to Baltal (Amarnath cave ), Kargil, and other places in the Ladakh region throughout the year.

The enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the statement said.

Work on the project began in May 2015 and was completed in 2024. The tunnel had its soft opening in February 2024.