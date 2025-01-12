US Pacific Airfields Highly Vulnerable To China's Preemptive Attack

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US airfields in the Pacific are critically vulnerable to China's advanced long-range and missile capabilities, risking devastating losses before a potential conflict even begins.

This month, the Hudson Institute think tank released a report saying that US airfields in the Western Pacific face critical vulnerability as China's People's Liberation (PLA) has vastly outpaced US efforts to harden airfield infrastructure.

The Hudson Institute report says that while China's military has doubled its hardened aircraft shelters to over 3,000 and added extensive runways, the US military has added two since the early 2010s. The report says this disparity leaves US airbases dangerously exposed to precision missile strikes, with most aircraft losses in a potential conflict expected to occur on the ground.

The report states that China's fortification efforts enable sustained air operations under attack, posing a strategic advantage. In contrast, it points out that US reliance on Cold War-era approaches and minimal investment in airfield resilience increases operational risks and incentivizes Chinese aggression.

It recommends a multi-year campaign to harden US airbases, deploy active and passive defenses, and redesign force structures to operate from distant or dispersed locations. Without these measures, the Hudson Institute report warns that the US risks losing air superiority in the Indo-Pacific and faces a destabilizing strategic imbalance that could provoke preemptive Chinese military actions.

Further, The War Zone reported in December 2024 that the US Air Force's new Installation Infrastructure Action Plan (I2AP) notably omits plans for new hardened aircraft shelters despite acknowledging that bases can no longer be considered sanctuaries and must operate under attack.