Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025 Wishes: 20 Best Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Other Details To Share

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025 wishes: The festival is another on the list of diverse harvest festivals celebrated across India. Bhogi Pongal is dedicated to Lord Indria, god of rain, and marks the beginning of Pongal festival.

Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025: Significance

The festival is important because it serves as an opportunity to express joy and gratitude. On Bhogi Pongal, people gather to discard old and unwanted items by lighting a bonfire. The practise is a symbol of the removal of negativity and welcome the new year with a fresh mind.



Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025: WhatsApp wishes

-Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025, lets welcome the festival with positive mind and soul.

-Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025, lets celebrate the day with new clothes, decorations. Don't forget to flush out the negativity within you to welcome new beginnings with positive mind.

-Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025! May your life prospers like the harvest of our farmers, and god blesses you with health and wealth.



-Happy Bhogi Pongal 2025, may the new season bring abundance of joy and happiness in your life.



-Wishing you a delightful Bhogi, and your life gets filled with happiness, love and joy.



-Happy Bhogi Pongal, lets burn our away all your worries and start afresh.



-May this Bhogi Pongal brings good fortune, better health, and spirituality in your life.



-Happy Bhogi Pongal, lets discard all the bad old memories to make way for new and positive memories which we will make this year.



-Happy Bhogi Pongal, may the festival fills your heart with joy and life with success and endless blessings.