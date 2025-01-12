Novopysmennyi Sets World Record At Powerlifting Tournament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The in memory of the master of sports in powerlifting, Hero of Ukraine Yaroslav Khybovsky, who died at the front in 2022, continues in Kyiv.

The first exercise of the triathlon, the squat, brought a world record to Anatolii Novopysmennyi, a multiple world, European, and World Games champion, Ukrinform reports.

Novopysmennyi improved his world record by 2 kg today, which now stands at 372.5 kg in this event.

Next up in the competition are the bench press and deadlift.

