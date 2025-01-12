Almost 380 State-Owned Objects Privatized In Ukraine In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, the State Property Fund of Ukraine sold 377 state-owned objects at privatization auctions, attracting UAH 11.1 billion to the budget.

The State Property Fund's press service announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the target for revenues from the privatization of state-owned property in 2024 was exceeded by 2.5 times, with the budget receiving UAH 9.9 billion, including VAT, resulting in a total economic effect of UAH 11.1 billion.

Compared to 2023, privatization revenues increased by 3.14 times.

Revenues from large-scale privatization accounted for 65% of total revenues, bringing UAH 6.45 billion to the budget.

The number of bidders on average increased by 12.5% compared to 2023, with an average of 5.4 bidders competing for each lot at auction. The average asset value increased by 1.6 times.

As reported, online privatization auctions via the Prozorro system brought almost UAH 10.5 billion to the budgets of various levels in 2024.