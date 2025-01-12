Pencraft Book Awards Announces The Top Three Best Book Winners For The 2024 - 8Th Annual Pencraft Book Award Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Our Top PenCraft Best of the Year award winner is "Hunting The Truth" by Kathleen Donnelly, published by Carina Press. It is a gripping tale that captivated readers with its intriguing plot and Donnelly's masterful storytelling. "Saving Aziz" by Chad Robichaux and published by Thomas Nelson was honored with PenCraft's Best Nonfiction Book of the Year Award, recognized for its insightful and compelling narrative. "Imperfect Magic" by C. N. Rowan and published by Main Rock Publishing, won PenCraft's Best Fiction Book of the Year Award for 2024, showcasing a unique blend of imagination and character development that delighted fiction enthusiasts. Congratulations to these three talented authors for contributions to the literary world.

"2024 was rich with literary talent, and we are honored to be in a position to award three of the best writers," said David Hearne, Editor-in-Chief of the PenCraft Book Awards. "These awards celebrate outstanding contributions to literature and recognize these incredibly talented authors for their significant contributions to the cultural life of their many readers. This year's competition was fierce, and our judges faced a challenging task due to the exceptionally high caliber of the submissions. We are grateful for their diligent work and commitment to identifying the best of the best."

Hunting The Truth won the PenCraft Book Award for Best book of 2024. Written by Kathleen Donnelly, a former handler for Sherlock Hounds Detection Canines-a Colorado-based narcotics K-9 company-this book captures authenticity drawn from her dog-handling experiences. Although retired from K-9 work, Kathleen infuses realism into her fiction, bringing K-9 characters to life and showcasing the remarkable ways dogs assist humans in solving mysteries. She also highlights the profound bond between dogs and their handlers. A proud Colorado native, Kathleen often sets her stories against the rugged beauty of the Rocky Mountains. She eagerly continues her National Forest K-9 series with Carina Press and is set to release a new book in 2025, titled COLORADO K-9 RESCUE, through Harlequin Romantic Suspense.

In HUNTING THE TRUTH, protagonist Maya Thompson returns to the Colorado mountains to investigate her mother's cold case. Newly surfaced DNA evidence leads Maya and her K-9 partner, Juniper, on a dangerous pursuit through the forest, putting them directly in harm's way.

Author Chad Robichaux's "Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban" won the PenCraft Best Nonfiction Book Award for 2024. This compelling narrative unfolds the story of two warriors whose lives were intertwined by the harsh realities of war. Their brotherhood, forged over years of fighting for the cause of freedom, exemplifies courage and dedication. The book captures the heroic efforts of those who took decisive action, not only to rescue Aziz and his family during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan but to save thousands of others facing peril under Taliban rule.

"Saving Aziz," is a gripping account of the heroic rescue of Chad Robichaux's Afghan translator and his family from the clutches of the Taliban. It provides an eye-opening look into the complexities and dangers faced during such missions and is deeply inspiring. It delves into themes of loyalty and friendship, exploring the bonds formed in life-and-death situations. It is reminiscent of the powerful narrative in "The Killing Fields," where Dith Pran, a Cambodian journalist and interpreter for Sydney Schanberg of The New York Times, is left behind and captured by the brutal Khmer Rouge. The parallels between these two stories highlight the enduring spirit of those caught in the crossfire of such tyranny. Through courage and determination, the story sheds light on the human capacity for bravery, and the lengths one will go to for those they consider friends.

This narrative transcends a personal journey, unveiling a powerful true story of how Americans and international allies joined forces to rescue Afghans who had risked everything to support US troops. As Kabul crumbled, the Biden administration abandoned these allies, leaving it to these courageous individuals to rescue their former comrades. Their actions highlighted extraordinary bravery and humanity amidst the chaos.

Imperfect Magic, Imperfect Cathar, Book I, by C.N. Rowan, published by Main Rock Publishing, wins PenCraft's Best Fiction Book of the Year Award. This dark noir fantasy is both gripping and heinously funny, capturing readers with its mix of supernatural suspense and humor. The story follows the adventures of Paul, who travels from present-day Toulouse, France, back to 1211 and leaps through time, zig-zagging between past and present. Each time period is richly depicted with scenes that correspond to actual historical events, adding depth and authenticity to the narrative.

Paul, the protagonist and storyteller of this tale, is a reincarnated "being" who endures torment at the hands of a magical wizard. His humorous yet tragic experiences as he is physically persecuted set a unique and often comedic tone for much of the novel. Paul has lived for 800 years, having been reincarnated many times, but hasn't gleaned much wisdom, which adds a layer of irony to his journey.

Throughout the novel, Paul reflects on his past lives and experiences, providing insights into his character development and the lessons-or lack thereof-that he's accumulated over centuries. The historical details are meticulously crafted, making the setting feel vivid and real, while the characters are well-developed, each contributing uniquely to the storyline. Although the book includes moments of gore and violence, they are presented in a manner that engages rather than disturbs, keeping readers captivated from start to finish.

Author C.N. Rowan hails from Leicester, England, but presently resides in the southwest of France, near Toulouse. He is currently penning the eighth installment of his series. Beyond writing, Rowan has been a hip-hop emcee for over 25 years and released an album in 2021. As a sound engineer, he has collaborated with platinum artists and is eagerly anticipating confirmation of a gold disc for his work in recording and mastering a French hip-hop track for associates in Paris. Stay updated with C.N. Rowan by visiting his website at

. There, you can enjoy his free novella, "An imPerfect Trap," which offers a glimpse into his intriguing world. Dive into a story featuring a reluctant hero, a psychotic French Fae, and a captivating locked room puzzle.

We are proud to shine the spotlight on our top three winners for our 2024

PenCraft Book Awards. This year, we received a record-breaking number of books across multiple categories, which expanded the competition to include a diverse range of new and exciting authors. These authors hail from both traditional and independent publishing backgrounds, bringing fresh perspectives and innovative stories to the forefront.

We want to extend a special thanks to Book Award Pro, TGC Worldwide, and Indiestoday for

introducing us to a wealth of excellent new books. Their support has been instrumental in making this year's competition a resounding success. Additionally, the PenCraft Book Awards would like to express our gratitude to all participants who participated in the 2024 competition. Your creativity and hard work are truly inspiring.

PenCraft Book Awards have been conducting literary competitions since 2017. Its parent company is AuthorsReading. Winning a PenCraft Book Award boosts a book's visibility and credibility. Readers trust our awardees, knowing their book was meticulously vetted. PenCraft Book Awards recognize a wide range of writers, from emerging talents to established authors. PenCraft Book Awards fosters an appreciation for storytelling and serious writing. They believe great literature transcends boundaries and enriches our understanding of the world. By showcasing these exceptional works, the PenCraft Book Awards fosters appreciation for storytelling and serious writing. They believe great literature transcends boundaries and enriches an understanding of the world.

