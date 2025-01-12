Oraimo Free Pods 5 By Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited Wins Iron A' Design Award In Audio Equipment Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of products design, has announced Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited as a winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category for their innovative work, "Oraimo Free Pods 5 ." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Oraimo Free Pods 5 within the audio products industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking design that sets new standards for Bluetooth headphones.The Oraimo Free Pods 5 design addresses current trends and needs within the audio products industry by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, user-friendly features, and a visually striking aesthetic. This award-winning design aligns with industry standards and practices while pushing the boundaries of innovation, offering users a truly exceptional audio experience. The practical benefits of the Oraimo Free Pods 5 include enhanced sound quality, intuitive controls, and a comfortable, ergonomic fit, making it a standout product for audiophiles and casual listeners alike.What sets the Oraimo Free Pods 5 apart is its unique design inspired by the enigmatic charm of a lunar eclipse. The charging case features two overlaid perfect circles in a futuristic dark gray hue, enhanced by a crescent-shaped light design that mimics the glow of a lunar eclipse. The top cover boasts a luminescence-boosting optical coating, enriched by a 3D metallic texture for a shimmering effect and visual depth. The earbuds themselves are treated with an iridescent optical coating, shifting colors with different viewing angles, making them a chic accessory. Beyond its stunning aesthetics, the Oraimo Free Pods 5 offers a wide area tap function for effortless control, 3mic noise cancellation, and smart interactivity through a dedicated app.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited's commitment to innovation and excellence in the audio products industry. The award not only celebrates the Oraimo Free Pods 5 but also inspires the company to continue pushing the boundaries of design and technology in future projects. This acknowledgment motivates the team at Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited to further explore new possibilities and strive for even greater achievements in the realm of audio products design.Oraimo Free Pods 5 was designed by Weihua Su, Yenchiu Hsu, Wenhsien Chiang, Chunhua Tong, and the talented team at Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited.Interested parties may learn more about the Oraimo Free Pods 5 and its award-winning design at:About Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., LimitedShenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., Limited is a China-based company that created the oraimo brand in May 2013. Founded by a group of people who believe in the spirit of exploring, oraimo aims to change people's lives through innovative smart accessories. From the very beginning, the company has been dedicated to doing something different that can make a positive impact on the world, starting with their range of cutting-edge audio products.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . This award acknowledges works that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and showcase creativity in their execution within the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. Recipients of the Iron A' Design Award are recognized for their practical innovations and contributions to the audio products industry, providing solutions that enhance user experience and drive positive change. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

