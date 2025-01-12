Russian Drone Attacks Passenger Bus In Sumy Region Leaving Two Civilians Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a passenger bus traveling through Myropillia community. Two female passengers sustained injuries.
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office as reported this on Telegram .
"On January 12, 2025, at approximately 15:15, the enemy used methods of warfare prohibited by international law to attack a passenger bus with a drone in Myropillia community of Sumy district. As a result, two female passengers were injured," the prosecutor's office stated.
A pretrial investigation is underway regarding the incident as a war crime under Part
Read also: Russians launch
1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
49 attacks
on Sumy
, Kharkiv
, Chernihiv border regions over past day
As previously reported, the Russian forces shelled two communities in Sumy region, with a total of 31 explosions recorded.
