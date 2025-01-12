Maryruth's Celebrates Tiktok Shop Super Brand Day With Exclusive Offers And Viral Favorites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaryRuth's, the trusted leader in liquid vitamins and wellness products, is thrilled to announce its participation in TikTok Shop's Super Brand Day from January 12 to 18, 2025. For this exclusive event, MaryRuth's is celebrating with up to 40% off shopwide and exclusive multi-pack bundles of their top-selling products including favorites.

MaryRuth's Liquid Morning Multivitamin + Hair Growth became a social sensation in 2024, with over 369,000 bottles sold and 18,000 5-star reviews from customers who rave about its convenience, taste, and powerful benefits for health and hair growth. With these exclusive deals on TikTok Shop, MaryRuth's aims to make its most-loved products even more accessible to its community to kick off healthy habits in 2025.

"We are so thrilled to be part of TikTok Shop's Super Brand Day," said MaryRuth Ghiyam, Founder and CEO of MaryRuth's. "Our mission has always been to help people feel their best with high-quality, delicious, easy-to-use wellness products, and this event allows us to reach even more people with great deals on the products they love."

Customers can take advantage of up to 40% off all products on MaryRuth's TikTok Shop and shop specially curated bundles, including multi-packs of the Liquid Morning Multivitamin + Hair Growth. Designed to support overall health as well as hair thickness, hair growth, and skin health, this multivitamin has become a must-have for many health-conscious individuals.

MaryRuth's will also showcase engaging TikTok content to celebrate this partnership, including product demonstrations, customer testimonials, and exclusive offers for TikTok users.

Mark your calendars for January 12-18, 2025, and join MaryRuth's in celebrating TikTok Shop Super Brand Day. Don't miss this opportunity to shop viral favorites and stock up to support your wellness for the new year and beyond!

About MaryRuth's

MaryRuth was inspired to help empower others to take wellness into their own hands after seeing how health issues personally impacted her loved ones. As a health educator, nutritional consultant, culinary chef, and mom to 4 children, MaryRuth was driven to formulate a delicious, easy-to-take multivitamin with quality ingredients for her clients and family. This led to the creation of what is now America's #1 best-selling liquid multivitamin. Through our growing product line, we aim to continue what was MaryRuth's original mission: helping you to create small, healthy habits to move forward every day.

SOURCE MaryRuth Organics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED