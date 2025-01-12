Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Meets German Counterpart In Riyadh
Date
1/12/2025 10:10:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his
German and British counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and David Lammy,
within the framework of the Syria meeting in Riyadh,
Azernews reports.
According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan also met with
Saudi Foreign Minister Badir Abdulati.
While details of the discussions were not disclosed, the
meetings are seen as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding
the situation in Syria.
MENAFN12012025000195011045ID1109081200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.