Turkish FM Hakan Fidan Meets German Counterpart In Riyadh

1/12/2025 10:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his German and British counterparts, Annalena Baerbock and David Lammy, within the framework of the Syria meeting in Riyadh, Azernews reports.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Badir Abdulati.

While details of the discussions were not disclosed, the meetings are seen as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding the situation in Syria.

AzerNews

