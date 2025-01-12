Russia's FPV Drone Attack Leaves Man Injured In Mykolaiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian FPV drone attacked the village of Solonchaky in the Mykolaiv region, injuring a 71-year-old man.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“A 71-year-old man was wounded after Russians attacked Solonchaky village of the Kutsurub community with an FPV drone,” Kim wrote.
The victim was hospitalized and is reported to be in a moderate condition.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday morning, the Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the residents of Kherson, injuring two people.
