Ukrainian Forces Hit Command Post Of Russia's 2Nd Guards Combined Arms Army In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 12, the of Ukraine hit a command post of Russia's 2nd Guards Combined Arms in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has conducted a precision air strike targeting the command post of Russia's 2nd Guards Combined Arms Army located in Novohrodivka, Donetsk region,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, this operation is a continuation of a series of strikes on the command posts of Russian forces in the Donetsk sector.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to demonstrate a high level of coordination and professionalism in identifying and neutralizing key command and control elements and the enemy's military infrastructure,” the General Staff emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a command post of the 3rd Army Corps of Russia's Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.