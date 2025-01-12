Turkish Armed Forces Launch New Operation In Northern Iraq And Syria
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish armed forces launch new operation in Northern Iraq and
Syria
Azernews reports that the Turkish Ministry of
National Defense has announced the launch of a new operation by the
Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and Syria.
As a result of the operation, three members of the PKK terrorist
group were killed in the "Penche-Kilit" and Metine regions of
northern Iraq. Additionally, six more PKK members were neutralized
in the "Euphrates Shield" and "Peace Spring" operation regions of
northern Syria.
The Ministry emphasized that the fight against terrorism will
continue, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to combatting terrorist
groups in the region.
