Turkish Armed Forces Launch New Operation In Northern Iraq And Syria

1/12/2025 7:05:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish armed forces launch new operation in Northern Iraq and Syria

Azernews reports that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense has announced the launch of a new operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and Syria.

As a result of the operation, three members of the PKK terrorist group were killed in the "Penche-Kilit" and Metine regions of northern Iraq. Additionally, six more PKK members were neutralized in the "Euphrates Shield" and "Peace Spring" operation regions of northern Syria.

The Ministry emphasized that the fight against terrorism will continue, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to combatting terrorist groups in the region.

AzerNews

