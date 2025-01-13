MES Bids Farewell To Golden Jubilee Batch Of Class XII Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A total of 561 Class XII students from the golden batch of MES Indian School were honoured during the graduation ceremony organised at the hall recently.

The school bade farewell to its 2024-25 batch in a glittering ceremony that marked the culmination of their schooling. The Chief Guest, Dr. Najeeb K P, President Officiating, MES Governing Board congratulated the students on their successful completion and urged them to be ambitious about attaining goals in life, and exercise discretion as the paths of life in the world outside are diverse.

The directors and the members of the school governing board gave away certificates of merit and mementoes to the best outgoing students of various streams of Class XII, who excelled in their respective domains. All the major student officials, prefects, club secretaries, members of Scouts and Guides, Campus Care Force and students who secured 100% attendance during the academic year 2024-25 were given away with meritorious certificates and mementoes for their creditable contributions to the school on the occasion.

The school Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar, in her felicitation speech, congratulated them for successfully completing the final year of schooling.