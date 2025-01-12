Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Reaches Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's Ashram In Prayagraj Ahead Of Mahakumbh: Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell, who has been in India for the Mahakumbh 2025 , has reached Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the landmark event. A of Laurene Powell Jobs arriving at Kailashanand Giri Maharaj's ashram has surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Laurene Powell Jobs visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi with Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara.“Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles. I came here to invite Mahadev,” Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said.

According to the details, Powell Jobs will observe Kalpvas which is a spiritual practice followed during the Mela.

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj also said that Laurene Powell has been given the Hindu name 'Kamala' by Akhara.

"She is coming to visit her guru here. We have named her Kamala and she is like a daughter to us. This is the second time she is coming to India... Everyone is welcome in Kumbh," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

He said that Powell is coming for her personal programme, "She is coming here to meditate."

Will Powell be added to Akhara's 'Peshwai'?

On being asked if Powell will be added to the Akhara's 'Peshawai', Kailashanand Giri Maharaj had said, "We will try to include her in the Peshwai. We will leave it to her to decide. She will tour this Kumbh and meet the seers here. She will also feel good. we will also feel good that those who don't know much about our traditions want to learn."

"Most people in the world are under the guidance of some guru. Many people are coming to Kumbh; some are coming for their personal program," he added.

The Mahakumbh 2025 , which is Poorna Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

With agency inputs.