Pigeon Takes Flight with Exclusive Store Franchise Model

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Patna, 9th January 2025: Stovekraft, India’s leading provider of home, kitchen, and lighting solutions, is delighted to announce a unique franchise opportunity with its flagship brand - Pigeon; to offer aspiring entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to join the retail sector through an innovative, zero-capital-expenditure (COFO) model and Franchise Owned and Operated (FOFO) model designed to maximize profitability while minimizing capex invested.



The Pigeon franchise models offer a highly attractive proposition and franchisees can expect a payback period of less than 2 years, thanks to a simple investment and earnings structure. With no/limited upfront investment required for store interiors, furniture, or branding, and all stocks are provided on a consignment basis, the model ensures a risk-free entry into the retail market. The company also supports franchisees with property selection, staff training, and comprehensive 360-degree marketing efforts, including digital campaigns. This model is focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, fostering financial independence while providing the necessary support to ensure seamless management and success.



“Pigeon’s franchise model is a testament to our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and expanding our brand footprint across the country,” said Mr. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Limited. “By offering a zero/low-capex, high-margin opportunity, we aim to make business ownership accessible while driving Pigeon’s reach across the country. Together, we can bring innovative and affordable kitchen solutions to every Indian home.”



With a strong focus on customer experience, product quality, and brand excellence, Pigeon's franchise model offers a compelling proposition for those looking to establish a successful business venture. Franchisees can achieve quick breakeven and sustained profitability, making it an attractive proposition for anyone looking to embark on an entrepreneurial journey.



Mayank Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of Stove Kraft Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, “The Pigeon franchise opportunity is more than just a business model; it’s a partnership. We are offering aspiring entrepreneurs the tools, guidance, and support needed to build a thriving retail business. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs and business partners to deliver exceptional customer experiences while building a successful and sustainable business. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark in the kitchen solutions industry.”



Pigeon launched its first store in June 2022 and impressively reached its 100th store milestone in under 14 months. Today, the company proudly operates 227 stores across the country. Through this initiative, Pigeon seeks to further expand its presence to new cities while empowering individuals to achieve success as business owners.





MENAFN12012025007589011680ID1109080796