Bharatanatyam's Legacy Celebrated At The Second Edition Of Nrityadhara

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11th January 2024 – Aayam Institute of Performing Arts celebrated the profound journey of Bharatanatyam, from the early steps of a learner to the pinnacle of mastery, at the second edition of Nrityadhara – Dwitya. Held at the Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, the evening was a tribute to the timeless elegance and devotional essence of Bharatanatyam, meticulously curated and choreographed by the visionary Guru Smt. Sindhu Mishra.



Rooted in the traditional bani of the esteemed Guru KN Dandayudhapani Pillai, Nrityadhara brought alive the intricate interplay of nritta (pure dance), bhava (expression), and tala (rhythm). The evening commenced with Pushpanjali, a heartfelt floral offering to the divine, the guru, and the audience, set to the soulful strains of Raagam Bowli and Talam Adi composed and sung by Shri G. Elangovan. This was followed by the Dhyaan Shlokam, a reverential invocation to Lord Shiva, highlighting His omnipresence and cosmic grandeur, composed by Smt. Sudha Raghuraman.



Each performance showcased a unique blend of classical rigor and creative expression. The next performance, Shivashtakam, a composition by Shri Adi Shankaracharya set to Raagam Bhupali and Talam Khand Chaapu, vividly portrays the grandeur of Lord Shiva. He is depicted as the mighty destroyer of Asuras, the loving father of Ganesha, adorned with the moon and stars, and with his body smeared in sacred ash, embodying both cosmic power and ascetic serenity. Whereas Shri Ram Chandra was a captivating Bharatanatyam interpretation of the bhajan composed by Goswami Tulsidas, set to Raag Sindhu Bhairavi and Adi Taal. Another highlight was Padam – Yaro Ivar Yaro, an abhinaya piece that beautifully encapsulated Sita's first encounter with Ram, drawing the audience into its emotional depth. The piece was set to Raag Bhairavi and Taal Adi, with composition by Shri Arunachala Kavirayar.



The evening also featured Bho Shambho, composed by Swami Dayananda Saraswati and sung by Shri G. Elangovan, celebrated Lord Shiva as the cosmic force of creation and dissolution. Set to Ragam Revati and Talam Adi, it captivated the audience with its spiritual depth. The evening came to an end with Thillana, a rhythmic piece by Poochi Sreenivaasa Aiyyangaar, praising Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Set to Raagam Paras and Talam Adi, its intricate patterns and vibrant energy left the audience spellbound.



Speaking about the event, Guru Smt. Sindhu Mishra said, "Nrityadhara – Dwitya is a celebration of dedication, devotion, and the eternal beauty of Bharatanatyam. It has been heartening to witness the overwhelming response from the audience, whose appreciation reaffirms the timeless appeal of this classical art form. Through this journey from a learner's first steps to mastery, we aim to preserve the rich traditions of Bharatanatyam while inspiring the next generation to carry its legacy forward."



Nrityadhara – Dwitya was more than a dance recital, it was an immersive experience that showcased the richness and versatility of Bharatanatyam while honoring its deep-rooted traditions. The event left the audience spellbound, reaffirming the timeless beauty and universal appeal of this classical art form.

Company :-Crux Public Relations

User :- Vini Aggarwal

Email :...