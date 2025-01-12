Kuwait Industry Authority Urges Adopting Carbon Emission Decreasing Solutions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Acting General Director of Kuwait's Public Authority for (PAI), Shamlan Al-Gehadely underlined necessity of encouraging factory owners to invest in and adopt solutions contributing to decreasing carbon emissions in the country.

Al-Gehadely made these remarks at a symposium held by the Authority on decreasing carbon emissions.

He stated that protecting the environment is a joint responsibility that requires group effort, and added that decreasing carbon emissions is part of the state's industrial sustainability program.

This symposium is a translation of COP 29 meeting in Baku attended by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Decreasing carbon emissions is not just an environmental commitment but it is a national duty to preserve the environment for future generations, he indicated.

Spokesperson of the Industry Authority, Waleed Al-Mujanni, stated that the symposium is held in cooperation with various public and private sector representatives with the aim of identifying environmental solutions and creating a clean safe environment for future generations. (end)

aam









