Kuwait Industry Authority Urges Adopting Carbon Emission Decreasing Solutions
Date
1/12/2025 5:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Acting General Director of Kuwait's Public Authority for industry (PAI), Shamlan Al-Gehadely underlined necessity of encouraging factory owners to invest in and adopt solutions contributing to decreasing carbon emissions in the country.
Al-Gehadely made these remarks at a symposium held by the Authority on decreasing carbon emissions.
He stated that protecting the environment is a joint responsibility that requires group effort, and added that decreasing carbon emissions is part of the state's industrial sustainability program.
This symposium is a translation of COP 29 meeting in Baku attended by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Decreasing carbon emissions is not just an environmental commitment but it is a national duty to preserve the environment for future generations, he indicated.
Spokesperson of the Industry Authority, Waleed Al-Mujanni, stated that the symposium is held in cooperation with various public and private sector representatives with the aim of identifying environmental solutions and creating a clean safe environment for future generations. (end)
aam
MENAFN12012025000071011013ID1109080694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.