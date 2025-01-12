Beijing criticizes EU due to imposing trade restrictions

(MENAFN) Beijing has criticized the European Union for imposing unfair trade restrictions on Chinese companies, escalating tensions between the two economic powers. In a statement released on Thursday, China's Commerce argued that the EU's foreign subsidy investigations against Chinese firms create barriers to trade and investment.



This comes after Beijing launched an investigation in July last year in response to the EU’s probe into whether Chinese subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers were distorting competition in the EU market. The ministry claimed that the EU’s enforcement of its Foreign Subsidies Regulation was selective and criticized the vague criteria used to determine foreign subsidies. The process was also described as burdensome for Chinese companies, forcing them to provide extensive information while threatening fines for non-compliance.



The EU's investigation into electric vehicle imports from China led to the imposition of tariffs exceeding 45% on these vehicles in 2024. In retaliation, China introduced provisional tariffs on EU brandy and threatened higher duties on fuel-powered cars. Furthermore, Beijing has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO), accusing the EU of "trade protectionism."

