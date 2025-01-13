UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violations of global humanitarian law

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council will meet on Monday for an unofficial conference under the Arria formula to talk about Russia's violations of global humanitarian law against Ukrainian detainee of conflict and illegally held individuals.



As stated by an Ukrinform reporter in New York, the event was done by the Permanent Mission of the United Kingdom with the assist of Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States.



The conference is predicted to feature previous captives of conflict, Ukraine’s National Guard instructor Valeriy Horishny, who was a part in defending Mariupol; Crimean Tatar activist Nariman Dzhelal, charged to 17 years in jail by the what’s known as "Supreme Court of Crimea"; human rights activist and military official Maksym Butkevych, charged to 13 years in a high security colony in Russia.



The meeting will also be participated by Pablo de Greiff, a part of the independent global investigative commission probing Russian conflict crimes in Ukraine.



The conference will start at 15:00 Eastern Standard Time (22:00 Kyiv time).



