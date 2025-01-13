FT: China Is Winning The Race For Green Supremacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The world, it was confirmed last week, breached 1.5C of warming
last year for the first time. Climate change is happening even
faster than expected. In determining what happens next, China will
play a pivotal role. It is now by far the largest greenhouse gas
emitter, Azernews reports via financial Times.
But it is far ahead, too, in the race for supremacy in green
technology. The International energy Agency expects a striking 60
per cent of all renewable energy capacity installed worldwide
between now and 2030 to come from China. It is the leading
manufacturer of wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicles and
lithium-ion batteries. It dominates the downstream supply chain,
too, with its control of critical minerals.
For western democracies, Beijing's green ascendance sparks two
big concerns. One is that its price advantage - achieved with hefty
state support - will drive western rivals out of business and leave
governments dependent on a strategic competitor for key technology.
The other is that“smart” tech embedded in everything from EVs to
turbines could pose security risks. The debate around UK chancellor
Rachel Reeves' visit to Beijing this weekend, over green energy and
broader business links, highlights the dilemmas for Europe and the
US.
China's green advantage has deep roots. It was an early investor
in critical minerals. As the energy transition gained steam, it
stepped up green subsidies, tax credits and investments. Its annual
clean energy investment rose by 40 per cent in 2023 to $890bn,
becoming its main growth driver. Its green tech is being heavily
deployed at home. Beijing achieved its target of having 1,200
gigawatts of installed solar and wind capacity - enough to power
hundreds of millions of homes - six years early. EVs are expected
to outsell petrol and diesel cars in China this year, 10 years
ahead of its target.
Since China accounts for 30 per cent of global carbon emissions,
the rest of the world clearly needs it to be ploughing ahead. But
with global 2050 emission targets looking shaky - and the impact of
warming becoming more evident, most recently in the devastating
fires in Los Angeles - the rest of the world has little choice but
to take advantage of low-cost Chinese wind and solar technologies.
Limited access to critical minerals and a high cost of capital mean
advanced economies cannot now meet their green goals without
Beijing.
Given the risks of over-dependency, it makes sense for the US
and Europe to continue developing and diversifying their own green
supply chains. But trying to usurp China from behind protectionist
walls is expensive and at odds with the urgency of climate
change.
China has a surplus of green tech, so urging Beijing to share
more intellectual property in exchange for market access is one
approach. Rather than blocking Beijing's green imports outright,
national security concerns could be addressed by more robust tech
inspections, ensuring local control over plants using Chinese
products, and assessing whether vulnerable“smart” components can
be isolated or removed.
Remaining open to Chinese low-cost green tech would allow
countries to allocate more resources to areas where they still have
comparative advantages. America leads in carbon capture and
storage, and has unrivalled climate financing infrastructure. The
EU is competitive in high-end climate research and development; in
2020, it issued more patents for green tech than the US or China.
Britain is ahead in offshore wind, and Brazil is an expert in
biofuels. Trade in these will also expedite the global
transition.
China may be the leader in green tech, but the more important
race is the one the planet is running, against the clock, to curb
climate change. If it is to win it, countries will need to find
strategies to work with Beijing in green tech, while minimising the
risks.
