Semnan province sees 60 percent increase in non-oil exports in 2024
Date
1/12/2025 3:28:19 AM
(MENAFN) Non-oil exports from Semnan province rose by 60 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year, according to a provincial official.
Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan province's Customs Department, reported that the province exported 310,000 tons of goods worth over $370 million in this period, reflecting a 19 percent increase in weight year-on-year.
The goods were shipped to 40 countries, with Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia being the main destinations for Semnan's exports.
Hajian-Nejad also revealed that imports into the province totaled 32,000 tons, valued at USD191 million, showing a 7 percent increase in value and a 20 percent rise in weight compared to the same period last year.
According to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports overall rose by 18 percent to USD43.14 billion during the same period.
MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109080439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.