Semnan province sees 60 percent increase in non-oil exports in 2024

(MENAFN) Non-oil exports from Semnan province rose by 60 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – December 21, 2024), compared to the same period last year, according to a provincial official.



Morteza Hajian-Nejad, the director-general of Semnan province's Customs Department, reported that the province exported 310,000 tons of goods worth over $370 million in this period, reflecting a 19 percent increase in weight year-on-year.



The goods were shipped to 40 countries, with Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, and Russia being the main destinations for Semnan's exports.



Hajian-Nejad also revealed that imports into the province totaled 32,000 tons, valued at USD191 million, showing a 7 percent increase in value and a 20 percent rise in weight compared to the same period last year.



According to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports overall rose by 18 percent to USD43.14 billion during the same period.

