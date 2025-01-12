BioDuro Opens New Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Scale-up Facility

(MENAFN- Cision) IRVINE, CALIF., January 10, 2025 – BioDuro, a leading Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the opening of a fully-automated solid-phase peptide synthesis scale-up laboratory at its Shanghai Zhangjiang High-tech Park campus in China. This new facility further enhances the company’s peptide synthesis capabilities to meet increasing demand from its global partners for efficient and scalable peptide manufacturing.



The state-of-the-art kilogram-scale peptide laboratory is equipped with automated solid phase peptide synthesizers, cleavage systems and freeze-drying equipment, supporting peptide synthesis scale up to 800 mmol. It is designed to produce a wide range of peptide molecules, including linear peptides, cyclic peptides, and various peptide drug conjugates (PDC).



Complementing BioDuro’s peptide discovery synthesis center at its Beijing campus, where the focus is on early-stage research and development, the Shanghai laboratory enables seamless integration of peptide projects from discovery to development. The chemistry teams at both campuses specialize in solid-phase and liquid-phase peptide synthesis, providing additional flexibility and customization for clients.



“Demand for peptide-based programs has increased considerably, and the opening of this new laboratory provides BioDuro’s customers with a significant step forward in addressing the capabilities required to scale their candidates to compete in this fast-growing field,” commented Dr. Armin Spura, CEO of BioDuro. “We remain committed to continuously advancing our CRDMO capabilities and capacity, driving breakthroughs that deliver life-changing therapies to patients worldwide.”



BioDuro’s comprehensive peptide platform integrates biology and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) services, offering a one-stop shop solution to accelerate peptide development. This integrated approach is intended to ensure streamlined processes and efficient collaboration, helping clients bring innovative peptide therapeutics to market faster.







