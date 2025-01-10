Whitebit TR And Misyon Bank Sign Agreement

(MENAFN- FinanceWire) VILNIUS, Lithuania, January 10th, 2025, FinanceWire

WhiteBIT TR exchange has announced a strategic partnership with Turkey's first neobank, Misyon Bank, ushering in 2025 with a significant milestone for the Turkish cryptocurrency sector. This collaboration enables Misyon to connect with individual investors across Europe through WhiteBIT TR, marking its third major initiative in the digital assets space, following two global partnerships.

As per the agreement between MisyonTech, the financial technology and digital asset subsidiary of Misyon Bank, and WhiteBIT TR, the latter will provide liquidity for major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and AVAX, on Turkey's first bank-secured crypto asset platform, which also features advanced tokenization capabilities.

At the signing ceremony, Emre Yetişkin, Chairman of the Board of WhiteBIT TR, emphasized that Misyon Bank, listed in the Capital Markets Board's Crypto Asset Service Providers List, is the first institution in Turkey authorized to offer both custody and platform services in the cryptocurrency sector.

WhiteBIT Group is actively developing the direction of crypto-as-a-service for the B2B sector. It currently has more than 1,300 institutional clients and is open to partnerships with banks, digital payment providers, and other financial institutions. Thus, WhiteBIT and Visa recently introduced the first debit card for crypto payments. By incorporating crypto solutions into business, financial institutions can enhance functionality and unlock new revenue streams by providing customers with opportunities to purchase crypto with fiat, store digital assets, create crypto wallets, and more. WhiteBIT Group is ready for new collaborations and expanding its influence on international markets.

About WhiteBIT TR

WhiteBIT , Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, established WhiteBIT TR in April 2024 with a Turkish team. Within six months, the crypto exchange surpassed hundreds of thousands of active users, operating in full compliance with Turkey's regulations. WhiteBIT TR fully adopts the technology and security measures of a global platform that became the first exchange to achieve the highest cryptocurrency security standard level. The company has successfully passed the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS) certification , which secured the top position in the cryptocurrency exchange security ranking, achieving a perfect score of 100 out of 100.

WhiteBIT, a sponsor of FC Barcelona and FC Trabzonspor, has achieved significant growth through WhiteBIT TR, surpassing 100 corporate clients and ranking among the top 10 cryptocurrency applications. With a portfolio of over 330 digital assets and 440 trading pairs, WhiteBIT TR provides a range of B2B and VIP services, including crypto-as-a-service. WhiteBIT TR continues to enhance the WhiteBIT Group's product ecosystem which includes WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) operating on its proprietary blockchain, Whitechain, while delivering optimal conditions for all its clients.

About Misyon Bank

Misyon Bank , Turkey's first neobank, is progressing with the goal of becoming the region's leading investment bank by focusing on custody, platform, service banking, and digital asset services to meet the needs of the new economy.

With the largest custody ecosystem in Turkey, Misyon Bank has localized and strengthened Swiss custody technology in collaboration with ITU Teknopark. Offering securities custody services under the“anakasa” brand to the capital markets, Misyon Bank has completed its preparations in the digital asset custody space and, together with its subsidiary MisyonTech, is listed in the Capital Markets Board's Crypto Asset Service Providers List. Misyon Bank is the only institution in Turkey authorized to provide both custody and platform services in the cryptocurrency field.