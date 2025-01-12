In Black Sea, One Russian Kalibr Carrier With Total Volley Of Up To 4 Missiles
1/12/2025 2:05:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Sunday, January 12, Russia has one Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to four missiles.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
There are seven Russian ships in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Russians had reduced the number of helicopter flights over the Black Sea.
