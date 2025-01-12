Four-Magnitude Quake Strikes Iran's Bushehr - Seismological Ctr.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- A four-magnitude earthquake jolted the Riz District in Bushehr Province southern Iran on Sunday. Iranian Seismological Center said in a statement that the quake occurred at 2:49 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 23 km, with no reports of any casualties or damage to buildings. (end) mw

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.