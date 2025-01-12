عربي


Four-Magnitude Quake Strikes Iran's Bushehr - Seismological Ctr.


1/12/2025 1:05:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- A four-magnitude earthquake jolted the Riz District in Bushehr Province southern Iran on Sunday.
Iranian Seismological Center said in a statement that the quake occurred at 2:49 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 23 km, with no reports of any casualties or damage to buildings. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

