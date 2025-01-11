Marco BO Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan's Hold On Box Office Loosens Will The Film Pip The ₹100 Crore Mark?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Collection Day 23 : Unni Mukundan's Marco is loosening its hold at the Indian Box Office as it enters its fourth week in theatres. Its meagre on a Saturday are suggestive of its decline in earnings.

Released worldwide on December 20, the Shareef Muhammed production Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam of all time. Marco stars Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul playing key roles.

The Malayalam film's weekend, which started on Friday, began with a massive 65.22 per cent decline in earnings. Marco made slightly more on Saturday, but not enough to sustain the movie through the weekend.

Here's a look at Marco's earnings on Saturday as we explore if it'll be able to cross the ₹100 crore benchmark worldwide:

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23:

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk suggested that the film earned ₹0.60 crore on Day 23. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 58.05 crore.

Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection:

According to reports, Marco earned ₹31.75 crore at the overseas box office in the first 22 days. This adds up to a global collection of ₹98.75 crore during the same time period.

Industry experts are now discussing the possibility of Marco crossing the ₹100 crore mark over the weekend. However, the makers of the film claim that Marco has already surpassed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide earnings.