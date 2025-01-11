Zaporizhzhia Region Receives 74 Charging Stations From USAID

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia region has received 74 charging stations from USAID.

The regional administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“16 communities in the Zaporizhzhia region received 74 modern charging stations from the USAID Ukraine Confidence Building Initiative (UCBI). This equipment will help ensure the work of bodies even during prolonged power outages,” the post says.

delivers equipment for infrastructure repairs to Ukrain

The provided equipment will be used, in particular, in frontline communities, such as the Orikhiv and Huliaipole communities, which are often subjected to Russian shelling, the administration noted.

As reported, Mykolaiv utility workers received new equipment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.