Russian Forces Attack Nikopol District Throughout Day, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day with kamikaze drones, damaging a station.

This was reported on by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, as cited by Ukrinform.

“Eight times throughout the day, the Russian forces struck Nikopol district with kamikaze drones. The aggressor targeted the district center, as well as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities. A gas station was damaged. Most importantly, no people were harmed,” Lysak wrote.

He added that in the evening, there were also loud explosions in Synelnykove district, with further information being clarified.

As previously reported, two residents of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region were injured in Russian shelling on January 10.