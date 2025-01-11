Kuwait Coast Guard To Carry Out Live Ammunition Drill
KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Coast Guards will carry out a shooting drill using live ammunition the next two days, Sunday and Monday, near the islands of Boubyan and Failaka, said the Interior Ministry on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed that the training will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
It also went on urging all sea-goers to stay away from the shooting range. (end)
