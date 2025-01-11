Met Warns Of Fog, Poor Visibility Saturday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore Saturday night until 6am on Sunday will be cold and hazy, that may become misty to foggy, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will be misty to foggy at places with scattered clouds, the Met said, warning of poor visibility at places.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 7 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable less than 10 knot.

The visibility will be 4 to 8km or 2km or less at times.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

