Grand Inauguration Of The Seven-Day 'Shri Chaitanya Bhagwat Katha' Organised By Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 10th January, 2025: The seven-day \"Shri Chaitanya Bhagwat Katha,\" organized by the Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, was grandly inaugurated today. The event was graced by the revered storyteller Shri Gaurdas ji Maharaj, resident of Shri Dham Vrindavan. The grand event commenced today and will run through January 16, 2025, Oppst Central Park Mela Ground, Saltlake. Devotees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sweet and devotional discourse of the Bhagwat Katha every day from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, as narrated by Shri Gaur Das Ji Maharaj.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by Smt. Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar; Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Lalit Beriwala, Chairman of Trust Board of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Amit Poddar, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad; Sri. Pradeep Todi, IPP of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad & many other eminent personalities.



On the inaugural day, a grand Kalash Yatra was carried out from the CJ Block temple to the event venue, witnessing a large gathering of both men and women. Members of the organizing committee were also present, making it a significant occasion.



Sri. Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Saltlake Cultural Parliament, in his speech, invited more and more people to participate in this seven-day Shri Chaitanya Bhagwat Katha and absorb the essence of the divine story to accumulate immense spiritual merit. He acknowledged the overwhelming presence of devotees on the first day as a sign of the event\'s success and its significant impact.



The event will continue at DJ-5, Oppst Central Park Mela Ground, Saltlake, from January 10 to 16, 2025, every day from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.





