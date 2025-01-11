Kerala Lop Satheesan Urges CM Vijayan To Pass Resolution Against Draft UGC Regulations

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, has written to Chief Pinarayi Vijayan, urging the to adopt a unanimous opposing the draft University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations of 2025.

This request comes two days after the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, passed a unanimous resolution calling for the immediate withdrawal of the draft regulations.

In his letter, Satheesan expressed concerns over provisions in the draft regulations related to the selection and appointment of Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) and the qualifications required for the appointment and promotion of academic staff in colleges and universities.

He warned that granting such powers to the Chancellor (Governor) could severely impact Kerala's higher education sector.

"If this becomes law, the Governor will have unfettered authority to implement the Centre's agenda, which could dismantle our esteemed higher education sector. It is imperative for us to find a way forward and adopt a unanimous resolution against this in the Assembly," Satheesan wrote in the letter.

The Kerala Assembly, with its 140 members, is set to convene later this month for the budget session. Given that the BJP has no representation in the Assembly, any resolution proposed by the Vijayan government is likely to pass unanimously.

The draft UGC regulations propose granting the Governor/Chancellor the authority to form a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing V-Cs. This committee would include nominees from the Chancellor, the UGC Chairman, and the university's apex body, such as its syndicate or senate.

Satheesan's letter comes amid speculation about the role of the new Kerala Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who recently succeeded Arif Mohammed Khan. The latter frequently clashed with the Vijayan government over higher education policies.

All eyes are now on the Kerala government and the upcoming Assembly session to see how this issue unfolds.