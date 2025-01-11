Oman, U.S. Agree To Promote Bilateral Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Badr Al Busaidi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined their commitment to boosting the Omani-US partnership and the existing historical friendship ties.

This came during a phone call between both sides, where they exchanged views on a set of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the efforts exerted to maintain regional security and stability, the Omani Foreign said in a press release on Saturday.

They also stressed the importance of backing dialogue and international cooperation in addressing common challenges, according to the release.

The Omani foreign minister extended his country's sincere condolences and solidarity with the US government and people in tackling recent wildfires in California.

On his part, the US Secretary of State voiced greetings to the Sultanate's leadership and people on the 5th anniversary of Sultan Haitham bin Tareq's assumption of power. (end)

