Top Honours for Germany’s Christian Ahlmann in the CSI3* Nirvana Travel & Tourism 145cm Speed Class

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 10 January 2024 – German riders took the top two positions on the second day of the Al Shira’aa Horse Show, with Christian Ahlmann riding Otterongo Alpha Z into an early lead on an unbeatable time of 59.81s. Ahlmann’s last win on the 11-year-old stallion was at the Al Shira’aa 2024 edition, where he clinched the CSI4* 145cm. Teammate David Will followed closely behind in 60.12s, while Saudi rider Ramzy Al Duhaimi took third place on H-Secret by Boris in 60.77s, making this his second placing of the show to date.



“Being part of the 8th edition of the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show is an incredible honour,” said Mr. Ahmed Shetha, Director of Sales at Nirvana Travel and Tourism. “We are thrilled to support the Al Shira’aa Team by delivering seamless corporate travel solutions and contributing to the success of this prestigious event.”



Earlier in the day, it was Jordanian rider Mohammad Harara on Nadal who topped the leaderboard in the CSI3* AMEA 120cm Speed Class with SGR Equestrian’s 7-year-old gelding, jumping clear in 64.37s. Emirati rider Shamsa Al Mheiri put in a fantastic effort to finish second riding Al Shira’aa Stables’ Lavena, who stopped the clock on 67.20s. Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini followed in third place, riding his own horse, Ciamint, in 69.27s.



Emirati riders took the top two places in the CSIU25-A Speed Class presented by Al Shira’aa, with Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkirbi and Dincky Toy Z jumping into victory in a fast time of 60.00s. This 13-year-old stallion owned by Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club has had a successful season, with multiple Top 10 finishes in recent months. Ali Hamad Al Kirbi finished second on the Al Shira’aa Stables-owned Dubai, jumping clear in 63.16s. Canadian rider Lea Rucker and Macarena 42 went clear in 64.67s to take third place.



In the challenging CSI3* Bolseworth International 130cm Speed Class, only 12 of the 61 starters jumped clear, but it was Mohamed Shafi Mohamed Alremeithi riding Caramba who had his eye on first place and jumped an exceptionally fast clear in 55.05s, almost 5s ahead of second place rider Fares Azouni and Tourano who finished the round in 59.89s. Nina Barbour, Managing Director of Bolesworth, the class sponsor, was presented with third place by her son, 4-year-old William Barbour, after jumping clear in 59.98s on Geisha Batilly, owned by Jean-Claude Viollet.



In Arena two, the second day of the Young Horse qualifiers started with the UAE’s Omar Abdulaziz Almarzooqi jumping a faultless clear in 26.22s riding Billy Morzine to take the top spot in the Al Shira’aa CSI1* 6yo. The 22-year-old Emirati rider needs no introduction, having made his Olympic debut in Paris last summer, securing individual Silver at the 2023 Asian Games and recently being awarded the prestigious FEI Rising Star Award. Second place went to British rider Charlotte Walker who jumped clear in a slightly slower time of 26.49s on Victoria’s Painted Secret CW. Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi of the UAE took third place with Isola FFA Z in 26.54.



The UAE claimed the top three places in the CSI1* 7yo class, with Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkarbi taking first place in the Al Shira’aa-presented class on Hui Buh 21, stopping the clock in 25.94s. Mohamed Shafi Mohamed AlRemeithi took the second spot on Cosall SR, jumping clear in 26.36, and Salim Ahmed Alsuwaidi claimed third, riding Blitz ALZ clear in 26.44s.



Canadian rider Setarah ‘Star’ Sadeghi bettered her second place from day one to finish top of the leaderboard in the CSICh-A Mandara Two Phase. Trained by her mother, show jumper Andrea Agnew, she expertly rode her sassy 16-year-old mare Alesi clear around the challenging class. Fellow Canadian Hamzah Al Mahamid riding Amadeus Z swapped into second place, finishing his round in 26.51s. Anna Lisa Cherepanova from Cyprus took third place on Diamond League in 26.57s.



Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi of the United Arab Emirates once again sped to victory in the CSIJ-A Two-Phase class, riding Espresso clear in 26.21s. Al Shira’aa rider Shamsa Al Mheiri had another podium finish, this time with Emirats, who jumped clear in 31.48s. Iraqi rider Humam Mohammad followed in third place, riding Ilania clear in 31.92s.



The championship continues to deliver thrilling performances and strong participation from international riders and continues until the 12th of January, before resuming for the CSI4* from the 16th to 19th of this month.



Photo Caption: Germany’s Christian Ahlmann on Otterongo Alpha Z with Mr. Ahmed Shetha, Director of Sales, Nirvana Travel and Tourism

Credit: Helen Cruden





