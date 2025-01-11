Russian Army Loses Another 1,570 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 11, 2025 amount to nearly 806,500 invaders, including another 1,570 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,751 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 20,271 armored combat (+18), 21,817 artillery systems (+28), 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 21,958 unmanned aerial vehicles (+74), 3,017 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 33,534 motor vehicles (+61), and 3,692 special equipment units (+3).

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.