Russian Army Loses Another 1,570 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day
Date
1/11/2025 2:05:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 11, 2025 amount to nearly 806,500 invaders, including another 1,570 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,751 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 20,271 armored combat vehicles (+18), 21,817 artillery systems (+28), 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,042 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 21,958 unmanned aerial vehicles (+74), 3,017 cruise missiles (+3), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 33,534 motor vehicles (+61), and 3,692 special equipment units (+3).
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
