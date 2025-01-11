Ubisoft shares plunge amid game delays, sisappointing sales
(MENAFN) Shares in French video game company Ubisoft tumbled nearly 8 percent to 11.39 euros (USD11.70) on Friday after it announced another delay in its Assassin's Creed franchise and reported underwhelming sales of Star Wars Outlaws.
The stock initially dropped around 10 percent at the opening of the Paris stock exchange. Ubisoft revealed late Thursday that the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, initially scheduled for November's critical holiday shopping season, has been pushed back again, now set for March 20.
In the same statement, the company acknowledged disappointing winter sales of its Star Wars Outlaws game and stated that it was "actively exploring" strategic options.
Speculation about a potential buyout resurfaced last year, involving the Guillemot family, Ubisoft's founders and largest shareholders, and Chinese tech giant Tencent, which also holds a stake in the company.
