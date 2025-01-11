Cold Weather Forecast Over 2 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) - Saturday will see a slight drop in temperatures, with scattered showers of rain expected in the Kingdom's western mountainous regions, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.The department also warned in its report of the low horizontal visibility due to the formation of fog over the mountainous heights and plains and slippery roads that witness rainfall.On Sunday, the weather will be quite cold and slightly warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.As for Monday and Tuesday, a slight rise in temperatures will occur and the weather will be relatively cold almost countrywide and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will hit a high of 13 degrees Celsius and a low of 4?, meanwhile the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 22? during the day, sliding to 11? at night.