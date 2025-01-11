Chargesheets Filed Against 5 Over Militancy Support In Jammu's Doda
Date
1/11/2025 12:03:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police have filed chargesheets against five people alleged to be supporting militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district by giving them food and other logistical support.
The chargesheets were filed in two separate cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in an NIA court in Doda, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
One of the case was registered at Gandoh Police Station against Shoket Ali of Sharakhi village in Bhaderwah tehsil.
ADVERTISEMENT
He has been charged under various sections of the UAPA for harbouring three foreign terrorists who were killed last year in the area, the spokesperson said.
The second case, registered in Dessa, was filed against Muneer Hussain of Pranoo, Tanveer Ahmed of Kulhand, Noor Alam of Doda, and Kunj Lal of Herani Assar.
Read Also
ADGP Vijay Kumar Transferred To Delhi AGMUT Cadre
Jammu Police Raids Nearly Two Dozen Spa Centres Over 'Immoral' Activity Suspicions
“This action is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical and financial systems enabling terrorism in the region,” the spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN11012025000215011059ID1109078388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.