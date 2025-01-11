Chargesheets Filed Against 5 Over Militancy Support In Jammu's Doda

The chargesheets were filed in two separate cases filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in an NIA court in Doda, a police spokesperson said.

One of the case was registered at Gandoh Police Station against Shoket Ali of Sharakhi village in Bhaderwah tehsil.

He has been charged under various sections of the UAPA for harbouring three foreign terrorists who were killed last year in the area, the spokesperson said.

The second case, registered in Dessa, was filed against Muneer Hussain of Pranoo, Tanveer Ahmed of Kulhand, Noor Alam of Doda, and Kunj Lal of Herani Assar.

“This action is part of a broader strategy to dismantle the logistical and financial systems enabling terrorism in the region,” the spokesperson said.

