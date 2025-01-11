Russia Keeps One Kalibr Missile Carrier In Black Sea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Saturday, January 11, there was one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to four missiles.
The Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, there are seven Russian warships, including two Kalibr carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said the Russians had reduced the number of helicopter sorties over the Black Sea area.
