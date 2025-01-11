Jeju Air Crash Black Boxes Stopped Recording Before Flight Crashed: South Korea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's said Saturday.

The 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan, South Korea, on December 29 carrying 181 and crew when it belly-landed at the Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

"The analysis revealed that both the CVR and FDR data were not recorded during the four minutes leading up to the aircraft's collision with the localiser," the transport ministry said in a statement, referring to the two recording devices.



Malala Yousafzai 'overwhelmed and happy' to be back in Pakistan

Robots set to move beyond factory as AI advances Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over ongoing Israeli attacks

Read Also

The localiser is a barrier at the end of the runway that helps with aircraft landings and was blamed for exacerbating the crash's severity.

"Plans are in place to investigate the cause of the data loss during the ongoing accident investigation," the statement added.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash of Jeju Air flight 2216, which prompted a national outpouring of mourning with memorials set up across the country.

Investigators have pointed to a bird strike, faulty landing gear and the runway barrier as possible issues.

The pilot warned of a bird strike before pulling out of a first landing, then crashed on a second attempt when the landing gear did not emerge.