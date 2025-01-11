Temporary Restrictions Imposed On Several Russian Airports
Russia's airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk have been
temporarily restricted, Azernews reports, citing
Russia's federal Air transport Agency.
The decision aims to ensure the safety of civil aircraft.
“To ensure the flight safety of civil aircraft, temporary
restrictions have been imposed on the landing and takeoff of civil
aircraft at Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk airports this
morning,” the report said.
