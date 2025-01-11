عربي


Temporary Restrictions Imposed On Several Russian Airports

1/11/2025 2:05:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk have been temporarily restricted, Azernews reports, citing Russia's federal Air transport Agency.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of civil aircraft.

“To ensure the flight safety of civil aircraft, temporary restrictions have been imposed on the landing and takeoff of civil aircraft at Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk airports this morning,” the report said.

AzerNews

