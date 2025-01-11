Enemy Strikes On Kherson Region Leaves Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 10, Russian struck 38 settlements in the Kherson region, injuring two people.

Governor of the Kherson region Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stated that the enemy launched on Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Poniativka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Novodmytrivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Olhivka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Virivka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Mykolaivka, Ivanivka, Novovorontsovka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, Dudchany, Lvove, Chervonyi Mayak, Monastyrske, Respublikanets, Shliakhove, Kozatske and Kherson.

Russian strikes injured two people and damaged 21 private houses, a gas pipeline and a car.

Prokudin added that air defense forces destroyed two Russian Shahed-131/136 drones over the region overnight.