Investornewsbreaks AEON Biopharma Inc. (NYSE: AEON) Secures $20M In Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) AEON Biopharma (NYSE: AEON) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a botulinum toxin complex under a 351(k) biosimilar pathway, has announced the closing of its firm commitment underwritten public offering. AEON secured approximately $20.0 million in gross proceeds from the offering, of which it intends to use the net, together with its existing cash, for general corporate purposes and working capital. As detailed in the announcement, the company granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants to cover over-allotments, if any. On Jan. 7, Aegis exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 6,000,000 Series A Warrants and 6,000,000 Series B Warrants. Aegis acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

About AEON Biopharma Inc.

AEON is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary botulinum toxin complex, ABP-450 (“prabotulinumtoxinA”) injection, or ABP-450, for debilitating medical conditions, with an initial focus on the neurosciences market. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex that is currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus under the name Jeuveau. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in Mexico and India. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. The company has built a highly experienced management team with specific experience in biopharmaceutical and botulinum toxin development and commercialization. To learn more about AEON, visit

