HEC Paris Aims For High-Quality Teaching Materials Through Business Research Lab

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris Doha has set up a new initiative, the Business Research Lab to develop high-quality, locally and regionally relevant teaching materials for its programmes.“What sets it apart is the exceptional calibre of our diverse faculty and the broad scope of its activities. These include writing business case studies, publishing insights for wider audiences, and conducting specialised research tailored to key industries,” said Deval Kartik, senior case writer at HEC Paris Doha

The lab also pioneers simulations to provide immersive educational experiences and collaborates with leading public and private entities in Qatar to create teaching materials with global relevance and impact.“Our selection process for case studies is largely guided by the sectors and priorities outlined in Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the strategic goals of economies across the GCC. We focus on creating in-depth case studies that explore a wide range of entities, including start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, family businesses, non-profits, and large local and international companies operating in the region,' explained Kartik.

According to Kartik, the alumni network of the university helps build and maintain strong connections with Qatari businesses and government entities.“Many of our alumni hold influential positions within these organisations, and their support is instrumental in facilitating introductions to key leaders and decision-makers. This network allows us to identify opportunities for collaboration and engage with organisations that can provide valuable insights and data. These partnerships foster mutual growth and knowledge-sharing, enabling us to develop case studies that reflect the unique challenges and opportunities within Qatar's business and governmental landscape,” she continued.

The academic said that the Business Research Lab has significantly enhanced the learning experience by developing case studies tailored to the industry challenges faced by the custom programme clients. Kartik noted:“The Business Research Lab plays a key role in contributing to Qatar's vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy by developing local and regional case studies. These case studies address real-world business challenges and provide valuable insights, making them an essential tool for fostering knowledge creation and learning. There is a strong demand for region-specific case studies, and we actively encourage more businesses to come forward and share their challenges.”

She pointed out that several key research areas are emerging as crucial for both business education and the economic development of the GCC region, including sustainability, digital transformation, and diversity and inclusion.

“As Qatar and the wider GCC region prioritise sustainable growth, research into sustainability will play a pivotal role in shaping business practices that balance economic goals with environmental responsibility. Qatar's National Vision 2030 exemplifies the region's commitment to green policies and sustainable development,” added Kartik.

MENAFN10012025000067011011ID1109078301